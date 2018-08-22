Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,725,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 134,891 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $158,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,845,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 234,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $78.15 and a twelve month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.52.

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

