Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $112.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $78.15 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.