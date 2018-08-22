Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 1.8% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 42,857 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 371,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 879,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,666. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.52.

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

