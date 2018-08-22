Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAOI. BidaskClub cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 764,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.56. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $71.29.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.29 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 10.95%. sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,935,000 after buying an additional 271,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,833,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 71,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

