AppCoins Hits One Day Trading Volume of $386,223.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $386,223.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001551 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00273207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00149053 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

