Aperio Group LLC Sells 5,213 Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Bemis by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bemis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bemis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bemis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bemis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

NYSE:BMS opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Bemis had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.88%.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

