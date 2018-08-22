Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after buying an additional 470,010 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 229.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 65,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $346,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 79.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $1,361,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Energizer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 359.49%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

In related news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares in the company, valued at $139,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,532,609. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

