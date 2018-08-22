Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,385 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $89,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $274,000.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

