Aon PLC (AON) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,888 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $360,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $1,634,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of AON by 6.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 143,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $5,770,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 915,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 5,550 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.78.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

