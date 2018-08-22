Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Insider Kevin J. Kilstrom Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $940,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMGP stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 645.33 and a beta of 2.03. Antero Midstream GP LP has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 32.91% and a return on equity of 199.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Antero Midstream GP’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,666.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 74.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 50.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,119,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 104.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 407.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222,173 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the first quarter worth $11,755,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

