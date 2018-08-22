AnaptysBio (ANAB) Shares Down 5.9%

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.92 and last traded at $81.08. 630,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 360,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.13. equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 45.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,830,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 882,440 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 127.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 523,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 96.6% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 138,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,101,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,278,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

