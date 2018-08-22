Analyzing Ophthotech (OPHT) & Perrigo (PRGO)

Ophthotech (NYSE: PRGO) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ophthotech has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ophthotech and Perrigo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech $209.98 million 0.42 $114.20 million $3.17 0.76 Perrigo $4.95 billion 2.06 $119.60 million $4.93 15.09

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Ophthotech. Ophthotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Ophthotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ophthotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Perrigo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Perrigo pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ophthotech does not pay a dividend. Perrigo pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perrigo has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ophthotech and Perrigo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech 1 2 0 0 1.67 Perrigo 1 10 6 0 2.29

Ophthotech presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. Perrigo has a consensus target price of $88.65, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Ophthotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ophthotech is more favorable than Perrigo.

Profitability

This table compares Ophthotech and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech N/A 480.74% 91.25% Perrigo 4.77% 11.92% 6.26%

Summary

Perrigo beats Ophthotech on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula. Ophthotech Corporation has a research agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School to utilize the minigene therapy approach and novel gene delivery technologies to target retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, and anti-parasite categories. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force in North America, Europe, Australia, Israel, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

