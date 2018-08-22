Analyzing Neogen (NEOG) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

Neogen (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and Riot Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 15.70% 11.97% 10.78% Riot Blockchain -1,384.31% -153.23% -111.87%

This table compares Neogen and Riot Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $402.25 million 11.14 $63.14 million $1.21 71.47 Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 438.23 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -1.96

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Neogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neogen and Riot Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 3 0 0 2.00 Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neogen presently has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential downside of 24.07%. Riot Blockchain has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.32%. Given Riot Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than Neogen.

Risk & Volatility

Neogen has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neogen beats Riot Blockchain on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

