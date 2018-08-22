Analyzing Meritage Homes (MTH) & Century Communities (CCS)

Meritage Homes (NYSE: CCS) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

This table compares Meritage Homes and Century Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $3.23 billion 0.56 $143.25 million $3.88 11.42 Century Communities $1.41 billion 0.64 $50.29 million $2.87 10.45

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Century Communities. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Meritage Homes and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 0 5 6 0 2.55 Century Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Meritage Homes presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Century Communities has a consensus price target of $38.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.67%. Given Century Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Meritage Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Homes and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 5.21% 12.17% 5.91% Century Communities 4.36% 14.40% 5.99%

Risk & Volatility

Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Communities has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.