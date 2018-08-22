Analyzing GreenSky (GSKY) and Global Payments (GPN)

GreenSky (NYSE: GPN) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. GreenSky does not pay a dividend. Global Payments pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GreenSky and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 2 10 0 2.83 Global Payments 1 4 22 0 2.78

GreenSky currently has a consensus price target of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 51.23%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $116.16, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. Given GreenSky’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Global Payments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenSky and Global Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Payments $3.98 billion 4.74 $468.42 million $4.01 29.68

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky N/A N/A N/A Global Payments 14.86% 17.99% 5.64%

Summary

Global Payments beats GreenSky on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services. The company also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. In addition, it offers credit and debit card transaction processing services for various international card brands, including American Express, Discover Card, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay International, and Visa; and non-traditional payment methods, as well as certain domestic debit networks, such as Interac in Canada. Further, the company provides e-commerce and omnichannel solutions through Realex Payments, a European online payment gateway technology, as well as gaming solutions to licensed gaming operators. It serves customers in various industries comprising education, restaurant, event management, hospitality, retail, healthcare, convenience stores and petroleum, professional services, automotive, and lodging. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, financial institutions, and independent sales organizations in 30 countries of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Brazil. Global Payments Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

