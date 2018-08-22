Analyzing Global Ship Lease (GSL) and Teekay (TK)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE: TK) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Ship Lease and Teekay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 0 0 N/A Teekay 1 1 0 0 1.50

Teekay has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Teekay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease -53.56% 7.71% 3.08% Teekay -4.62% -3.64% -1.07%

Risk and Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Teekay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $158.99 million 0.41 -$74.26 million N/A N/A Teekay $1.88 billion 0.37 -$163.27 million ($1.38) -5.01

Global Ship Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Global Ship Lease does not pay a dividend. Teekay pays out -15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teekay beats Global Ship Lease on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under long-term fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 18 vessels with a total capacity of 82,312 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2017, its fleet consisted of 217 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

