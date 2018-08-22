Analysts Set TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TOG) Price Target at $9.82

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.82.

TOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. GMP Securities boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TSE:TOG traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,949. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of C$4.79 and a 12-month high of C$8.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from TORC Oil and Gas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.