Analysts Set Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1Z) PT at $22.60

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.60 ($25.68).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. equinet set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($27.90) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($25.45) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of SWX P1Z opened at €24.26 ($27.57) on Friday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.00 ($19.32) and a 12-month high of €24.34 ($27.66).

About Patrizia Immobilien

