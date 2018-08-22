Analysts Set Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) PT at $124.40

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 121 ($1.55).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSTN. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hansteen from GBX 136 ($1.74) to GBX 103 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hansteen from GBX 134 ($1.71) to GBX 108 ($1.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of LON HSTN opened at GBX 101.51 ($1.30) on Friday. Hansteen has a 52-week low of GBX 115.90 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.90 ($1.89).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

