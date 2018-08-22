Analysts Set $11.00 Target Price for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Commercial Vehicle Group an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 340,003 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2,524.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 256,577 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 616,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 185,926 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 38.01%. equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

