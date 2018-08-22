Analysts Set $11.00 Target Price for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Commercial Vehicle Group an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.
Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.90.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 38.01%. equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.