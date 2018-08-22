Analysts Offer Predictions for Metro, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Metro from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.20.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$41.85 on Monday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$38.32 and a 1-year high of C$45.44.

In other Metro news, insider Carmine Fortino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$215,900.00.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

