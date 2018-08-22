Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q2 2018 Earnings (BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NYSE:BRY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

BRY stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

In other Berry Petroleum news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $6,795,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary A. Grove acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

