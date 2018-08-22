Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $21.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.68 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $86.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 billion to $86.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $86.10 billion to $89.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

In other news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,299 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,829,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.