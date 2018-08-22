Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $322.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.76 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 37.56%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

HCC opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $1,348,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 36.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 365.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 99.9% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,255,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,197 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

