Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.26. SilverBow Resources posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.55). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,722. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 115.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58,744 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 935.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

