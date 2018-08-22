Analysts Expect Landec Co. (LNDC) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Landec reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Landec had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Landec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

LNDC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $377.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.67. Landec has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

