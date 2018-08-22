Analysts Expect Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greif, Inc. Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.05. Greif, Inc. Class A reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. Class A will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greif, Inc. Class A.

Get Greif Inc. Class A alerts:

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Greif, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Greif, Inc. Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GEF. ValuEngine upgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Greif, Inc. Class A from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif, Inc. Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Greif, Inc. Class A stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Greif, Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 2,472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Greif, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.