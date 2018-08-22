Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc (VERU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Veru posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 130.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veru stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 475.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Veru worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.