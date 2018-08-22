Analysts Anticipate Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.14. Ferroglobe posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ferroglobe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ferroglobe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

GSM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 101,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 22.2% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 51,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

