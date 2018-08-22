Amphion Innovations (AMP) Receives “corporate” Rating from Northland Capital Partners

Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Amphion Innovations (LON:AMP) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Amphion Innovations in a research report on Tuesday.

AMP opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Amphion Innovations has a 12 month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

Amphion Innovations Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in both public and private early stage investments and spun out of universities and corporations. It does not invest in ?speculative? technologies requiring long development timeframes or excessive capital investment. It invests in the medical, life sciences, and technology sectors with defensible core intellectual property, know-how and growth potential in very large markets of at least $1 billion in size together with corporations, governments, universities, and entrepreneurs.

