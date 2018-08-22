Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 16th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,013,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,312,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,076,000.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

