America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.39 million. research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vickie D. Judy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $165,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $211,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,562,926. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.