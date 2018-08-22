American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Cut by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in American Tower by 140.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,955.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,393,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.63.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.