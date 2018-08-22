American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMH. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AMH opened at $22.77 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 141,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,213,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,146,000 after acquiring an additional 812,581 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $218,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,646,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,368 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,407,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,923 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,567,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

