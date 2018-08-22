American Express (AXP) Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,058,115,000 after purchasing an additional 414,196 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 9.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 992,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $990,866,000 after acquiring an additional 360,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,522,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $541,201,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,964,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $463,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at $19,145,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Express has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

