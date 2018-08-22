American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,502,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $173,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 45.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 128,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $97,377.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $250,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,034 shares of company stock worth $7,311,790 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

