American Century Companies Inc. Has $143.05 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $143,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Verisign by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,768,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,968,000 after buying an additional 166,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verisign by 170.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 147,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after buying an additional 93,171 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 15.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after buying an additional 80,687 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Verisign by 37.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Verisign’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

