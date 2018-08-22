American Century Companies Inc. Buys 235,413 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,413 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $132,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 8.5% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA increased its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 39,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.62.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

In other Allstate news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,144,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

