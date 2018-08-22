American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,336 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 176,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,283.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 151.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.