America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.8799759747242 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AMX opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.