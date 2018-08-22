Amedisys Inc (AMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

AMED stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,832. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $608,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,457,201 shares of company stock valued at $181,841,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Amedisys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

