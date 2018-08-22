Amedisys (AMED) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amedisys earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the health services provider an impact score of 47.7057162453936 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $119.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $121.67.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $37,483.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,457,201 shares of company stock worth $181,841,460. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.