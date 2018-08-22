AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (AMCX)

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $761.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.99 million. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Gabelli upgraded AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

In other AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $154,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,351.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 12.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 15.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 9.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

