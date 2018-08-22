Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $606.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $218.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $754,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.