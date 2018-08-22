Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $47,230.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,420.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $461,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,260 shares of company stock worth $517,893. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

