Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,689,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 995,527 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 2,082,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,230,000 after purchasing an additional 306,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,070,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,011,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 89,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.46 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $428,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,336.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $5,206,527.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,179. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

