Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $591.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.25). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 470.54%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

