Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Position Increased by Thunderbird Partners LLP

Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up about 17.3% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $112,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,235.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,298.90.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,217.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a one year low of $919.31 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $846.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

