Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Klayko acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,650. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,445,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,347,000 after buying an additional 367,072 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,967,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,050,000 after acquiring an additional 252,505 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,040,000 after acquiring an additional 658,123 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 117.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,220 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 26.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,438,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,812,000 after acquiring an additional 929,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 1,492,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,858. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.