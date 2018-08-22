Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Holdings GP earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 43.8888669841642 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:AHGP opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.58. Alliance Holdings GP has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. It operates through Illinois Basin and Appalachia segments. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

